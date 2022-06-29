In early trading on Wednesday, shares of Datadog topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 2.7%. Year to date, Datadog has lost about 43.9% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 3.6%. Advanced Micro Devices is lower by about 45.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 3.4%, and Meta Platforms, trading up 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, DDOG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.