Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, BKNG

In early trading on Monday, shares of Booking Holdings topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 4.5%. Year to date, Booking Holdings has lost about 0.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Advanced Micro Devices, trading down 5.2%. Advanced Micro Devices is showing a gain of 48.9% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are CrowdStrike Holdings, trading down 5.1%, and Amgen, trading up 4.5% on the day.

