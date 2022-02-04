In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon.com topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 11.1%. Year to date, Amazon.com has lost about 7.4% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Align Technology, trading down 4.2%. Align Technology is lower by about 26.6% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are Old Dominion Freight Line, trading down 3.3%, and Datadog, trading up 5.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, AMZN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.