Nasdaq 100 Movers: ADBE, PTON

In early trading on Thursday, shares of Peloton Interactive topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 3.4%. Year to date, Peloton Interactive has lost about 73.8% of its value.

And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Adobe, trading down 7.7%. Adobe is showing a gain of 16.3% looking at the year to date performance.

Two other components making moves today are NVIDIA, trading down 2.2%, and Amgen, trading up 2.9% on the day.

