Nabors Industries Slips After Reporting Wider Q3 Loss

(RTTNews) - Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the third quarter wider than the prior year.

The quarterly loss was $48.92 million or $6.26 per share, compared to loss of $13.78 million or $1.80 per share in the prior year.

Currently, shares are at 103.74, down 8.61 percent from the previous close of $113.51 on a volume of 300,568.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.