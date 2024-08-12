News & Insights

NaaS Technology Appoints Steven Sim To Succeed Alex Wu As CFO

(RTTNews) - NaaS Technology Inc. (NASS), the first U.S. listed EV charging service company in China, announced Monday that Alex Wu, President, Chief Financial Officer and Director of the Company, resigned from the Company for personal reasons, effective August 9, 2024.

The Company has appointed Steven Sim to succeed Wu as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 12, 2024. Wu will continue to serve in an advisory role until November 8, 2024, to ensure an orderly and effective transition.

Sim has over 20 years of combined work experience in Singapore, London, and mainland China and is well-versed in domestic and international capital markets. He possesses a dual perspective from both financial institutions and corporations, having worked at three of the Big Four accounting firms, including Deloitte, KPMG, and Ernst & Young.

He has also served as the Vice President of Finance at Sohu (SOHU) and the Chief Financial Officer at Pintec Group (PT), where he led Pintec Group's complete process from pre-IPO financing to IPO and internationalization over five years.

