Mytilineos S.A. - ADR (MYTHY) Declares $1.28 Dividend

Mytilineos S.A. - ADR said on June 7, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $1.28 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 27, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $29.29 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.38%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mytilineos S.A. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MYTHY is 0.05%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.73% to 203K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.05% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mytilineos S.A. - ADR is 30.77. The forecasts range from a low of 24.06 to a high of $36.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.05% from its latest reported closing price of 29.29.

The projected annual revenue for Mytilineos S.A. - ADR is 5,911MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.64.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cullen Capital Management holds 203K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 196K shares, representing an increase of 3.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MYTHY by 10.99% over the last quarter.

