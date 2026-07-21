BioTech
MYGN

Myriad Debuts FirstGene Four-in-One Prenatal Genetic Screening From Single Blood Sample

July 21, 2026 — 11:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), a molecular diagnostics company, announced Tuesday the full commercial launch of FirstGene Multiple Prenatal Screen, a laboratory test that simultaneously performs four prenatal genetic screens from a single maternal blood draw as early as eight weeks of pregnancy.

The FirstGene screen combines fetal chromosome screening, fetal single-gene screening, patient carrier screening, and fetal RhD screening into a single test report, with results expected in about 10 days.

According to the company, the test is designed to streamline prenatal genetic screening by combining multiple guideline-supported tests into one order without requiring a reproductive partner sample.

The fetal chromosome screen evaluates the risk of common chromosomal abnormalities, including Down syndrome or trisomy 21, Edwards syndrome or trisomy 18, Patau syndrome or trisomy 13, sex chromosome aneuploidies, and 22q11.2 micro deletion or DiGeorge syndrome.

The fetal single-gene screen assesses the risk of 19 recessive genetic conditions, while the carrier screen evaluates the pregnant individual's carrier status for 20 inherited disorders, including cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, sickle cell disease, and fragile X syndrome.

The test also includes fetal RhD screening to assess RhD compatibility between the pregnant individual and fetus.

Myriad said the FirstGene screen demonstrated more than 98% analytical sensitivity and more than 99% analytical specificity across its screening components.

MYGN is trading down 0.70% at $5.88.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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