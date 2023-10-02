My Top 10 Tech Stocks for October 2023

In today's video, I discuss the growth opportunities for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL), and seven other companies. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

*Stock prices used were the after-market prices of Sept. 28, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 1, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Amazon.com

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Amazon.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 25, 2023

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Advanced Micro Devices, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, Nintendo, PayPal, Qualcomm, Sea Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Amazon.com, Cloudflare, CrowdStrike, PayPal, Qualcomm, Sea Limited, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Unity Software. The Motley Fool recommends Nintendo and recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.