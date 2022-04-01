MXL Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of MaxLinear Inc (Symbol: MXL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $56.87, changing hands as low as $56.31 per share. MaxLinear Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MXL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MXL's low point in its 52 week range is $31.76 per share, with $77.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $56.45.

