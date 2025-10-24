Mutares To Acquire M3 Group

(RTTNews) - Mutares SE & Co. (MUX.DE) has signed an agreement to acquire M3 Schakt AB, M3 Rental AB and Schaktförmedlingen Sverige AB, a Swedish transportation, construction and machine rental service provider specializing in infrastructure projects, including subways, roads, and railways, serving large private construction companies. The transaction is an add-on acquisition for GDL Anläggning & Miljö. M3 Group generated revenues of approximately 35 million euros in fiscal 2024.

The company said the acquisition will further strengthen Mutares' Infrastructure & Special Industry segment and presence in the Nordic infrastructure and construction market.

