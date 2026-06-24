Murphy Expands Resource Base With Offshore Cote d'Ivoire Oil Discovery

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR announced a significant oil discovery at the Bubale-1X exploration well in Block CI-709, situated about 40 miles offshore from Cote d'Ivoire. The well was drilled to a total depth of 20,548 feet, including water depths of 7,795 feet.



Murphy Oil’s unit, Murphy CI-709 Oil Co. Ltd., is the operator of Block CI-709 and holds a 90% working interest, while Cote d'Ivoire's national oil company, PETROCI, owns the remaining 10%.

As per the preliminary results, the well encountered 100 feet of net oil pay across two reservoirs, with initial assessments indicating the presence of high-quality light oil. The company plans to drill another well in the second half of 2026 to evaluate the extent of the discovery and better understand the reservoir's size and production potential.



Murphy Oil is active in exploration activities, and its 2026 exploration expenses are pegged in the range of $220-$300 million. Systematic investment in exploration allows the company to make new discoveries like this one and replenish the production volumes. In 2025, Murphy Oil’s total reserve replacement, excluding the NCI, was 103%.

New Discovery to Boost Growth Prospect for Murphy Oil

Undoubtedly, this significant volume of light oil discovery will boost Murphy Oil’s existing proved reserve base, which stood at 730 million barrels of oil equivalents (MMBOE) at the end of 2025, consisting of 59% natural gas and 41% liquids.



Light crude is generally easier to refine and typically fetches premium prices compared to heavy crude oil, making the finding encouraging from a commercial perspective. This development marks another step forward in the company’s efforts to expand its reserve base, strengthen its long-term production profile and help the company generate more value for shareholders over time.



Murphy Oil advanced its exploration program in the first half of 2026 through appraisal drilling in Vietnam and portfolio expansion in Morocco and the Gulf of America. The company forecasts total production of 167,000-175,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2026.

Focus on Oil Demand in the Upcoming Year

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, global oil demand is projected to rise to 107.86 million barrels per day (mb/d) in 2027 from an estimated 106.52 mb/d in 2026. Apart from Murphy Oil, some other companies have made important discoveries and moved forward with major offshore projects.



On April 9, 2026, Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY and Chevron Corporation CVX reported an oil discovery at the Bandit prospect in the Gulf of America. The well, operated by OXY and situated in Green Canyon Block 680, roughly 125 miles from Louisiana, encountered premium-quality oil-bearing Miocene sands. OXY holds a 45.375% working interest in Bandit, whereas Chevron holds a 37.125% stake.



On Feb. 12, 2026, BP p.l.c. BP reported an oil discovery at the Algaita-01 exploration well in offshore Angola. The well is located in Block 15/06, operated by Azule Energy, a 50:50 joint venture between BP and Eni.

Share Price Movement of MUR

In the past year, shares of the company have risen 57.0% compared with the industry’s 1.3% growth.



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MUR’s Zacks Rank

Murphy Oil currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.





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