Mueller Industries Q2 Income Drops

July 25, 2023 — 07:18 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Mueller Industries (MLI) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $177.711 million, or $3.12 per share. This compares with $206.552 million, or $3.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.0% to $896.984 million from $1.150 billion last year.

Mueller Industries earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $177.711 Mln. vs. $206.552 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.12 vs. $3.65 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $896.984 Mln vs. $1.150 Bln last year.

