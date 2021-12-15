MTN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vail Resorts Inc (Symbol: MTN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $320.37, changing hands as low as $310.73 per share. Vail Resorts Inc shares are currently trading off about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MTN's low point in its 52 week range is $261.41 per share, with $376.24 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $310.99.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.