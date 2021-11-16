MT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $30.40, changing hands as low as $30.32 per share. ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.18 per share, with $36.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $30.49.

