MT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of ArcelorMittal SA (Symbol: MT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.84, changing hands as high as $13.07 per share. ArcelorMittal SA shares are currently trading up about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MT's low point in its 52 week range is $6.64 per share, with $18.89 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.88.

