News & Insights

Markets
MTB

M&T Bank Q4 Net Income Slips

January 18, 2024 — 06:58 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), on Thursday reported a decline in net profit for the fourth-quarter, amidst higher provision for credit losses, decline in net interest income as well as non-interest income.

For the fourth-quarter, the lender reported a net income of $457 million or $2.74 per share, lesser than $739 million or $4.29 per share, posted for the same period last year.

Provision for credit losses surged to $225 million from $90 million a year ago. Higher provision for credit losses reflects continued pressure on investor-owned commercial real estate borrowers and a $1.7 billion increase in loan balances from September 30, to December 31, 2023.

Net interest income declined to $1.722 billion from $1.827 billion of previous year.

Non-interest income also dropped to $578 million, from $682 million in 2022.

Noninterest expense was $1.450 billion, up from previous year's $1.408 billion.

Net operating earnings plunged to $494 million or $2.81 per share from last year's $812 million or $4.57 per share.

MTB was trading down by 0.20 percent at $130.70 per share in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MTB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.