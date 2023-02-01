Msci (MSCI) Declares $1.38 Dividend

Msci said on January 30, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.38 per share ($5.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on February 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.25 per share.

At the current share price of $531.56 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.04%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.54%, and the highest has been 1.72%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.51. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.14% Downside

As of February 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Msci is $530.83. The forecasts range from a low of $454.50 to a high of $630.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.14% from its latest reported closing price of $531.56.

The projected annual revenue for Msci is $2,482MM, an increase of 10.38%. The projected annual EPS is $12.83, an increase of 19.03%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 1618 funds or institutions reporting positions in Msci. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 0.31%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MSCI is 0.4213%, an increase of 9.8701%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.49% to 88,410K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,088,394 shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,095,848 shares, representing a decrease of 0.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 10.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,280,146 shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,273,837 shares, representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 6.97% over the last quarter.

Bamco holds 2,182,211 shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,197,058 shares, representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 2.25% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 1,931,380 shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,047,599 shares, representing a decrease of 6.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 4.90% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,824,860 shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795,223 shares, representing an increase of 1.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MSCI by 7.57% over the last quarter.

MSCI Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, MSCI powers better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. MSCI creates industry-leading research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

