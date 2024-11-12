MSCI CEO Gershwind sells 50,000 class A shares

In a regulatory filing, MSC Industrial CEO Erik Gershwind disclosed the sale of 50,000 class A common shares of the company on November 11 at a price of $90.36 per share.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on MSCI:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.