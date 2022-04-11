MRUS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Merus NV (Symbol: MRUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.50, changing hands as low as $25.14 per share. Merus NV shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MRUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MRUS's low point in its 52 week range is $16.14 per share, with $33.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.27.

