MRC Global (MRC) Q2 Revenue Rises 12%

Key Points GAAP revenue reached $798 million in Q2 2025, exceeding analyst expectations, with non-GAAP EPS of $0.25 and representing a 12% increase from Q1 2025.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 topped consensus estimates but EPS declined 19.4% compared to Q2 2024.

Profit margins contracted year over year, with GAAP gross profit margin declining from 21.2% to 18.9% and non-GAAP adjusted gross profit margin falling from 22.5% to 21.6%.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC), a distributor of pipe, valves, and fitting products for energy and industrial markets, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on August 6, 2025. The most important news from the release was that GAAP revenue reached $798 million in Q2 2025, beating analyst expectations of $784.77 million by 1.7%, while adjusted non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.25, edging past the $0.24 non-GAAP estimate. Although these results met or exceeded Wall Street forecasts, with both non-GAAP EPS and GAAP revenue surpassing analyst estimates and continued a pattern of sequential growth, they came alongside evidence of contracting margins and a year-over-year drop in GAAP net income from continuing operations. As the company moves toward a merger with DNOW (NYSE:DNOW) later this year, the quarter showcased strength in some sectors but exposed ongoing pressure on costs and margins compared to last year.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS – Diluted (Non-GAAP) $0.25 $0.24 $0.31 (19.4%) Revenue (GAAP) $798 million $784.77 million $799 million (0.1%) Adjusted EBITDA $54 million $65 million (16.9%) Adjusted Gross Profit Margin 21.6% 22.5% (0.9) pp Adjusted SG&A $124 million $120 million 3.3%

Business overview and strategic focus

MRC Global is a leading distributor serving the energy, utilities, and industrial sectors with a focus on pipe, valve, fitting, and automation products. It manages more than 200,000 different products and works with over 8,300 customers, supported by a network of almost 200 locations worldwide. The company’s core strategy centers on building deep, long-term relationships with key customers, emphasizing supply chain efficiency, driving digital transformation, and expanding product offerings into higher-margin segments like valve automation and low-emission solutions.

Recently, it has concentrated on boosting digital commerce -- with approximately 49% of revenue generated through digital channels (MRCGO™ platform) in the past twelve months -- while also investing in supply chain technologies like a new cloud-based enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Key factors for success include keeping a broad and resilient customer base, building out preferred supplier agreements, optimizing inventory, and continuing to expand into sustainable and value-added products to stay in step with regulatory trends and the evolving demands of utilities and industrial clients.

Quarter in review: Financial and operational highlights

Performance in Q2 2025 exceeded analyst estimates for both GAAP revenue and non-GAAP earnings. The revenue figure was up 12% from Q1 2025. All core sectors contributed to the sequential growth, led by the Production and Transmission Infrastructure (PTI) segment, which increased 26% in Q2 2025 compared to the previous quarter thanks to robust project activity in both the United States and international markets. The Gas Utilities segment also posted a 10% sequential increase as customer spending returned to typical patterns, and capital budgets strengthened, leading to a sector-record $299 million in sales.

The Distribution and Energy Transition (DIET) segment saw total sales fall to $223 million, due to softness in both the U.S. and international businesses, though the international part of DIET showed modest sequential improvement. Meanwhile, product mix shifts remained pronounced. Sales of line pipe -- tubular steel used for energy infrastructure -- dropped sharply to $94 million, reflecting subdued project demand. Revenue from automation, valve, and measurement product lines was $294 million.

Gross profit and margins faced year-over-year headwinds, driven by changing product mix and a much higher inventory valuation expense known as last-in, first-out (LIFO). This accounting method led to a $10 million charge against gross profit, up from $1 million in Q1 2024, and contributed to margin pressure. Adjusted gross profit margin slipped to 21.6%, with adjusted EBITDA margin falling to 6.8%. Despite the margin contraction, adjusted EBITDA grew 50% sequentially as higher volume provided some operating leverage. Net income from continuing operations was $13 million, less than half of last year’s result.

International operations offered a partial offset to U.S. softness, with sales abroad up 15% from last year. However, the company’s backlog -- a measure of future order commitments -- ended Q2 2025 at $589 million, down 2% from the previous period. A declining backlog after a strong revenue quarter -- Q2 2025 sales of $798 million and backlog of $589 million, down 2% sequentially -- may signal challenges in sustaining current sales levels in the months ahead. The company’s working capital requirements also rose as it increased inventory ahead of anticipated tariff changes and supply chain transitions, a move that led to higher net debt and a reported net debt leverage ratio (non-GAAP) of 2.2 times as of June 30, 2025, above the company’s stated target.

Management highlighted that 49% of sales were generated through digital channels in the past twelve months, reflecting the ongoing investment in e-commerce and ERP systems. Inventory rose to $490 million as of June 30, 2025, and cash used in operations reached $46 million in Q2 2025. Share repurchases during Q2 2025 totaled $15 million, but buybacks have since been paused given the pending merger with DNOW, announced in June and targeted to close in the fourth quarter of 2025. The company continues to flag short-term risks from rising leverage and exposure to changes in commodity prices and global demand, especially as margins remain sensitive to future swings in steel and product costs.

Looking ahead: Guidance and key areas to watch

Management reaffirmed the existing full-year guidance but announced that it would suspend future financial forecasts as the merger process with DNOW moves ahead. No new revenue or profit targets were offered beyond the earlier projection of low- to high-single-digit annual revenue growth for fiscal 2025 (ending December 31, 2025). Ongoing uncertainty around the impact of tariffs, steel prices, and potential changes in end market demand could weigh on results for the remainder of the year.

Investors may want to track backlog trends, cash flow generation, progress on ERP and digital initiatives, and the company’s net debt leverage as the integration with DNOW approaches. There were no new dividend declarations or increases this quarter. MRC does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

