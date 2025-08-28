Movado Group Not Providing FY26 Outlook Amid Tariff Developments - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, luxury watch maker Movado Group, Inc. (MOV) said it is not providing financial guidance for the full-year 2026 given the current economic uncertainty and the unpredictable impact of tariff developments on the Company's business.

The Company also announced that the Board of Directors declared the payment on September 22, 2025 of a cash dividend in the amount of $0.35 for each share of the Company's outstanding common stock and class A common stock held by shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 8, 2025.

