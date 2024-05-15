Motorola (MSI) Demonstrates Advanced Solutions at CCW 2024

Motorola Solutions, Inc. MSI recently showcased a wide array of groundbreaking solutions at Critical Communications World (CCW) 2024. The latest innovations are engineered to address the requirement of robust communications and security needs for public safety agencies and enterprises.



Motorola unveiled the DIMETRA™ Connect solution and MXP660 TETRA radio at CCW. Frontline responders often have to work in challenging locations where efficient collaboration becomes a critical aspect. Emergency situations in remote locations beyond geographical radio network coverage or enclosed areas during a fire outbreak necessitate seamless connectivity for a swift response.

The DIMETRA™ Connect solution and MXP660 TETRA radio enable seamless switching between different communication networks without manual intervention. This seamless transition improves the collaboration and productivity of front-line teams, empowering them with a reliable communications lifeline during critical situations. Denmark’s Sikkerhedsnet network has already opted to deploy the DIMETRA™ Connect for its first responders.



MSI has also demonstrated the V500 body camera, enabling first responders to stream live video and location data to control rooms, as well as upload footage remotely. Furthermore, they introduced Avigilon Unity, a security management solution suitable for enterprises of all sizes. Powered by advanced analytics, the solution delivers on-premise video security and access control.



MSI launched the mobile policing app PSCore for Android devices. The application streamlines routine tasks for officers, such as database queries and report generation while in the field. The company showcased its M500 in-car video system. The solution equipped with advanced AI and high-resolution cameras significantly boosts officers' situational awareness.



At CCW, Motorola presented the long-range multi sensor cameras that provide clear visibility in harsh conditions, with precise detection capabilities extending up to 20 miles. This versatile solution can be used in various scenarios, including military, aviation and maritime applications.



As digital technologies continue to advance and new threats emerge, enterprises worldwide are putting greater focus on security. This increasing concern is expected to propel immense growth in the market for advanced video surveillance, access control, and threat detection systems. Recognizing these evolving market dynamics, MSI is strategically focusing its research and innovation endeavors on bolstering its security portfolio. Motorola’s AI-enabled, versatile solutions are ideal for a wide array of enterprise settings.



As a leading provider of mission-critical communication products and services worldwide, Motorola has ensured a steady revenue stream from this niche market. The communications equipment maker intends to boost its position in the public safety domain by entering into strategic alliances with other players in the ecosystem.



The stock has gained 24.5% over the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 41.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

Currently, Motorola carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NVIDIA Corporation NVDA, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 20.18%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 13.41%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



NVIDIA is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit. Over the years, the company’s focus evolved from PC graphics to AI-based solutions that support high performance computing, gaming and virtual reality platforms.



Arista Networks, Inc. ANET, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, is likely to benefit from strong momentum and diversification across its top verticals and product lines. The company has a software-driven, data-centric approach to help customers build their cloud architecture and enhance their cloud experience. Arista has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.68% and delivered an earnings surprise of 15.39%, on average, in the trailing four quarters.



It holds a leadership position in 100-gigabit Ethernet switching share in port for the high-speed datacenter segment. Arista is increasingly gaining market traction in 200 and 400-gig high-performance switching products and remains well-positioned for healthy growth in data-driven cloud networking business with proactive platforms and predictive operations.



Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.72%.



It is a leading developer of microcontroller ICs for NAND flash storage devices. The semiconductor company also designs, develops and markets high-performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for original equipment manufacturers and other customers.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.