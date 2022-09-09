Most Interesting New ETFs

The ETF industry continues to grow at an impressive pace despite continued market turbulence. More than 270 new ETFs have launched this year so far, taking the total number of US listed products to over 2,950.

New ETFs are getting more niche, focusing on a very narrow corner of the market or a very specialized strategy. The main reason is that all easy ideas have already been taken. Some of the noteworthy trends lately are launches of single-stock ETFs and anti-ESG ETFs.

We are highlighting three very interesting ETFs that made their debut in the past few weeks.

The KPOP & Korean Entertainment ETF KPOP provides exposure to entertainment and interactive media stocks listed in South Korea. 30 stocks benefitting from the Korean entertainment boom are selected using AI.

The Amplify Natural Resources Dividend Income ETF NDIV invests in dividend-paying natural resources stocks. Pioneer Natural Resources PXD and Diamondback Energy FANG are among its top holdings.

The Direxion Breakfast Commodities Strategy ETF BRKY is the first ETF to focus on breakfast commodities. It holds futures on corn, coffee, lean hogs, orange juice concentrate, sugar and wheat.

To learn more about these ETFs, please watch the short video above.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.