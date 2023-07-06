Mortgage Rates Continue To Climb

(RTTNews) - Mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, continue to climb, according to mortgage provider Freddie Mac (FMCC.OB).

Releasing the results of its primary mortgage market survey, Freddie Mac said that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.81 percent as of July 6, 2023, up from last week when it averaged 6.71 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 5.30 percent.

The 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.24 percent, up from last week when it averaged 6.06 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.45 percent.

"Mortgage rates continued their upward trajectory again this week, rising to the highest rate this year so far," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "This upward trend is being driven by a resilient economy, persistent inflation and a more hawkish tone from the Federal Reserve. These high rates combined with low inventory continue to price many potential homebuyers out of the market."

