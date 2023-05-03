Morguard (MRCBF) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Morguard said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share ($0.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $80.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.74%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 30 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morguard. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCBF is 0.07%, a decrease of 8.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 190K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.28% Upside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morguard is 130.34. The forecasts range from a low of 129.06 to a high of $134.17. The average price target represents an increase of 61.28% from its latest reported closing price of 80.82.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Morguard is 1,131MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 49.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GCASX - The Gabelli Small Cap Growth Fund holds 90K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 23K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing an increase of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCBF by 0.78% over the last quarter.

VGRLX - Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Admiral holds 21K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 0.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCBF by 8.88% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 12K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 15.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MRCBF by 16.00% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 9K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.