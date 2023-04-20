Morgan Stanley (MS) Declares $0.78 Dividend

Morgan Stanley said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.78 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of April 28, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 will receive the payment on May 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $90.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.43%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.83%, the lowest has been 1.50%, and the highest has been 5.03%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.96 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.50. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.21%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3035 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morgan Stanley. This is an increase of 230 owner(s) or 8.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MS is 0.42%, a decrease of 11.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.77% to 1,630,037K shares. The put/call ratio of MS is 1.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.36% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Morgan Stanley is $101.63. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.36% from its latest reported closing price of $90.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Morgan Stanley is $57,800MM, an increase of 9.21%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $7.69.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust I - Brighthouse holds 121K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 348K shares, representing a decrease of 187.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 64.53% over the last quarter.

JETSX - Total Stock Market Index Trust NAV holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 4.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MS by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Poplar Forest Capital holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

JABLX - Janus Henderson Balanced Portfolio Service Shares holds 865K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 826K shares, representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 7.19% over the last quarter.

IYY - iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MS by 11.04% over the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Morgan Stanley is a leading global financial services firm providing investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in more than 41 countries, the Firm's employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals.

