Morgan Stanley Maintains Globe Life (GL) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 17, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.21% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Globe Life is $169.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $146.45 to a high of $197.40. The average price target represents an increase of 29.21% from its latest reported closing price of $131.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Globe Life is 5,887MM, a decrease of 0.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,279 funds or institutions reporting positions in Globe Life. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 5.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GL is 0.17%, an increase of 4.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.62% to 77,194K shares. The put/call ratio of GL is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Invesco holds 3,846K shares representing 4.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,921K shares , representing a decrease of 1.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 87.80% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 2,808K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,957K shares , representing a decrease of 40.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 88.86% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,722K shares representing 3.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,723K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 44.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,512K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,524K shares , representing a decrease of 0.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 16.21% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,343K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,334K shares , representing an increase of 0.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GL by 15.82% over the last quarter.

