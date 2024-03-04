Morgan Stanley Downgrades P10 (PX)

Fintel reports that on March 4, 2024, Morgan Stanley downgraded their outlook for P10 (NYSE:PX) from Overweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 79.75% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for P10 is 14.35. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 79.75% from its latest reported closing price of 7.98.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for P10 is 288MM, an increase of 19.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 232 funds or institutions reporting positions in P10. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PX is 0.19%, a decrease of 17.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.81% to 38,656K shares. The put/call ratio of PX is 3.37, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,491K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,271K shares, representing an increase of 22.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 3.74% over the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 3,182K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKASX - Federated Kaufmann Small Cap Fund Shares holds 3,182K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,538K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,979K shares, representing an increase of 22.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PX by 0.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 2,441K shares representing 2.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,556K shares, representing a decrease of 4.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PX by 35.28% over the last quarter.

P10 Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

P10 is a niche-oriented private markets investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm believes the combination of RCP Advisors, Bonaccord Capital Partners, TrueBridge Capital Partners, Five Points Capital, Hark Capital, and Enhanced Capital creates the best-in-class franchise in private equity, venture capital, private credit, and impact investing, offering a comprehensive suite of niche-oriented, market leading private markets products and services to its underlying fund sponsors and limited partners around the globe.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.