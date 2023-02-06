Moog (MOG.A) Declares $0.27 Dividend

Dividends
Moog said on February 3, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 16, 2023 will receive the payment on March 6, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $93.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.16%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.32%, the lowest has been 1.05%, and the highest has been 2.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.25 (n=225).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of February 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Moog is $98.94. The forecasts range from a low of $85.85 to a high of $128.10. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of $93.45.

The projected annual revenue for Moog is $3,259MM, an increase of 6.09%. The projected annual EPS is $5.88, an increase of 21.17%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 560 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moog. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 1.75%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:MOG.A is 0.1607%, a decrease of 3.9053%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.12% to 31,260K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

MOG.A / Moog Inc. Ownership

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,118,327 shares representing 6.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,024,283 shares, representing an increase of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 5.89% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 2,097,700 shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,031,263 shares, representing an increase of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 7.72% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,017,449 shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,041,297 shares, representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 77.01% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 985,832 shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 999,705 shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 5.06% over the last quarter.

Westwood Holdings Group holds 921,728 shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 887,743 shares, representing an increase of 3.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOG.A by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Moog Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Moog Inc. is a worldwide designer, manufacturer and integrator of precision control components and systems. Moog Industrial Group designs and manufactures highly reliable products, solutions and services using motion control and power/data technologies. The company combines world-class technologies with expert consultative support in a range of applications in energy, industrial machinery, marine, simulation and test industries, to name a few. Moog Inc. helps performance-driven companies to design and develop their next-generation equipment. Moog Industrial Group, with fiscal year 2020 sales of $909 million and over 40 locations worldwide, is part of Moog Inc., which has sales of US $2.9 billion.

