Moog Inc Sets Record Q4 Sales, Issues 2026 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Moog Inc. (MOG-A) on Friday reported fourth-quarter financial results for FY 2025, which ended September 27, 2025.

MOG-A reported net income of $64 million or $2.01 per share, a significant rise from $42.5 million or $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported net sales of $1.049 billion, up 14 percent from $919 million in the same quarter last year.

Adjusted net income rose to $82 million or $2.56 per share, up 19 percent compared with $ 69 million or $2.15 per share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Moog said it expects fiscal 2026 net sales, around $4.2 billion, EPS of about $10, and a free-cash-flow conversion rate near 60 percent, as it builds on its momentum across aerospace and defence markets.

MOG-A closed Thursday at $198.57, up 0.58%, and traded pre-market at $201.99, up 1.72% on the NYSE.

