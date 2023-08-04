Monster Beverage Corp Takes Over #164 Spot From Verisk Analytics

In a study of analyst recommendations at the major brokerages, for the underlying components of the S&P 500, Monster Beverage Corp (Symbol: MNST) has taken over the #164 spot from Verisk Analytics Inc (Symbol: VRSK), according to ETF Channel. Below is a chart of Monster Beverage Corp versus Verisk Analytics Inc plotting their respective rank within the S&P 500 over time (MNST plotted in blue; VRSK plotted in green):
Below is a three month price history chart comparing the stock performance of MNST vs. VRSK:
MNST is currently trading down about 2.8%, while VRSK is off about 0.1% midday Friday.
