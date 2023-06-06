Monroe Capital (MRCC) Declares $0.25 Dividend

Monroe Capital said on June 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $7.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.11%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.80%, the lowest has been 8.73%, and the highest has been 28.57%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.30 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.09 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in Monroe Capital. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MRCC is 0.03%, a decrease of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.99% to 4,054K shares. The put/call ratio of MRCC is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 28.11% Upside

As of June 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Monroe Capital is 9.77. The forecasts range from a low of 8.33 to a high of $11.02. The average price target represents an increase of 28.11% from its latest reported closing price of 7.63.

The projected annual revenue for Monroe Capital is 64MM, an increase of 4.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advisor Group Holdings holds 879K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 858K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 14.77% over the last quarter.

Blair William holds 435K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing a decrease of 2.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 19.94% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Cetera Investment Advisers holds 198K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MRCC by 10.80% over the last quarter.

Schechter Investment Advisors holds 138K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Monroe Capital LLC ("Monroe") is a private credit asset management firm specializing in direct lending and opportunistic private credit investing. Since 2004, the firm has provided private credit solutions to borrowers in the U.S. and Canada. Monroe's middle market lending platform provides debt financing to businesses, special situation borrowers, and private equity sponsors. Investment types include cash flow, enterprise value and asset-based loans; unitranche financings; and equity co-investments. Monroe is committed to being a value-added and user-friendly partner to business owners, senior management, and private equity and independent sponsors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago and maintains offices in Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco.

