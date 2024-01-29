News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WCBR

January 29, 2024

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 286,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 28,000. Shares of WCBR were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Sentinelone, trading up about 5.2% with over 4.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Fortinet, up about 0.1% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. A10 Networks is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.5%.

