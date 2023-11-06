News & Insights

Markets
SPYX

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

November 06, 2023 — 02:58 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 955,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of SPYX were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 1.2% with over 95.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.2% on volume of over 42.5 million shares. Constellation Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Paramount Global is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPYX
TSLA
AAPL
CEG
PARA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.