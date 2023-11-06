The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 955,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 83,000. Shares of SPYX were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading off about 1.2% with over 95.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, up about 1.2% on volume of over 42.5 million shares. Constellation Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.2% on the day, while Paramount Global is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF, trading lower by about 8.7%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: SPYX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.