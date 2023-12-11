News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBJ

December 11, 2023 — 02:29 pm EST

The Invesco Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 735,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of PBJ were up about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coca-cola, trading up about 0.6% with over 5.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Kraft Heinz, up about 1.5% on volume of over 4.6 million shares. Shake Shack is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.6% on the day, while Cal-maine Foods is lagging other components of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

