Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PBD

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 112,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of PBD were down about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were NIO, trading up about 1.9% with over 15.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Rivian Automotive, off about 2.3% on volume of over 14.6 million shares. Jinkosolar Holding is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 19.8% on the day, while Fisker is lagging other components of the Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF, trading lower by about 8%.

