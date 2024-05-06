Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: LDSF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of LDSF were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade, trading trading flat with over 1.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, trading flat on volume of over 386,000 shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.7% on the day.

