The iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF (BYLD) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 261,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of BYLD were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), trading up about 0.1% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB), up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) is lagging other components of the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Monday, trading relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BYLD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.