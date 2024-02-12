Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BYLD

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG), trading up about 0.1% with over 10.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB), up about 0.2% on volume of over 1.9 million shares. iShares Agency Bond ETF (AGZ) is lagging other components of the iShares Yield Optimized Bond ETF Monday, trading relatively unchanged.
