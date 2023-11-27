The MSCI Argentina ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 188,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 36,000. Shares of ARGT were up about 4.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading up about 4.5% with over 4.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pan American Silver, up about 1% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Irsa Inversiones Y Representaciones is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 15% on the day, while Finning is lagging other components of the MSCI Argentina ETF, trading lower by about 0.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ARGT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.