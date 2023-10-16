The iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 790,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 110,000. Shares of AOK were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 1.6% with over 69.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pfizer, up about 2.8% on volume of over 46.5 million shares. Consolidated Communications Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 16.1% on the day, while Vista Outdoor is lagging other components of the iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF, trading lower by about 22.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AOK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.