The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 276,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 70,000. Shares of DIVB were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading down about 2.1% with over 32.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, down about 0.4% on volume of over 24.5 million shares. Diamondback Energy is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.4% on the day, while Newmont is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF, trading lower by about 11%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DIVB

