The Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 494,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 99,000. Shares of PGJ were down about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were UP Fintech Holding, trading off about 2.1% with over 105.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and NIO, off about 1.4% on volume of over 56.4 million shares. Planet Image International is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 24.6% on the day, while Agora is lagging other components of the Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF, trading lower by about 13.6%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: PGJ

