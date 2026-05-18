The iShares Global Tech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 281,000. Shares of IXN were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading off about 2.1% with over 75.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.5% on volume of over 73.5 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.4% on the day, while Lumentum Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Global Tech ETF, trading lower by about 10.3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXN

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