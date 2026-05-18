Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading off about 2.1% with over 75.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.5% on volume of over 73.5 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.4% on the day, while Lumentum Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Global Tech ETF, trading lower by about 10.3%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXN
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