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Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXN

May 18, 2026 — 12:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The iShares Global Tech ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 4.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 281,000. Shares of IXN were off about 1.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intel, trading off about 2.1% with over 75.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.5% on volume of over 73.5 million shares. Cognizant Technology Solutions is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 7.4% on the day, while Lumentum Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares Global Tech ETF, trading lower by about 10.3%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXNVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IXN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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IXN
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