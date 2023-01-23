Monday's ETF Movers: XSD, GDXJ

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Advanced Micro Devices, up about 7.9% and shares of Sitime, up about 7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 1.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Great Panther Mining, lower by about 7.8%, and shares of I 80 Gold, lower by about 3.3% on the day.

