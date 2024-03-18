News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: VOX, XBI

March 18, 2024 — 12:03 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Monday, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of System1, up about 22.6% and shares of Playstudios, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Biomea Fusion, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, lower by about 7.5% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
