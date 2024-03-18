In trading on Monday, the Vanguard Communication Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of System1, up about 22.6% and shares of Playstudios, up about 7.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 1.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Biomea Fusion, lower by about 9.1%, and shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, lower by about 7.5% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: VOX, XBI

