Monday's ETF Movers: URA, GDXJ

December 04, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 9.2% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 3.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Argonaut Gold, lower by about 11.6%, and shares of New Pacific Metals, lower by about 8.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

