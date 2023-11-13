In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of F3 Uranium, up about 11.3% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 2.3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 40.5%, and shares of Senti Biosciences, lower by about 12.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

