Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, TAN

February 05, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of ON Semiconductor, up about 9.2% and shares of Nvidia, up about 3.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Sunpower, lower by about 11.5%, and shares of Sunnova Energy International, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

