Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, LIT

August 14, 2023 — 12:08 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 5.5% and shares of Micron Technology, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 2.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 2%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

