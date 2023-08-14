In trading on Monday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nvidia, up about 5.5% and shares of Micron Technology, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, off about 2.1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 2%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: SMH, LIT

